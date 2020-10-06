Two stabbed, one taken to UT Medical Center after attack at Sevier Co. mobile home
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been transported to UT Medical Center after two people were stabbed at a mobile home, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers responded to a call of the possible stabbing around 6:30 p.m. on Douglas Dam Road. Officers said they believe the mobile home is abandoned.
This is a developing story.
