Two stabbed, one taken to UT Medical Center after attack at Sevier Co. mobile home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been transported to UT Medical Center after two people were stabbed at a mobile home, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

I’m told 2 people were stabbed at the incident on Douglas Damn Road. One take to UT Medical Center. Officers on scene trying to put together what happened. — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) October 6, 2020

Officers responded to a call of the possible stabbing around 6:30 p.m. on Douglas Dam Road. Officers said they believe the mobile home is abandoned.

This is a developing story.

