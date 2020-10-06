Advertisement

Two stabbed, one taken to UT Medical Center after attack at Sevier Co. mobile home

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been transported to UT Medical Center after two people were stabbed at a mobile home.
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been transported to UT Medical Center after two people were stabbed at a mobile home, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a call of the possible stabbing around 6:30 p.m. on Douglas Dam Road. Officers said they believe the mobile home is abandoned.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Petco to stop selling electronic ‘shock’ collars

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Petco announced Tuesday it will no longer be selling electronic ‘shock’ collars, CNN reported.

News

Encouraging signs placed at intersection in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Sometimes it’s as simple as a reminder to smile, that can brighten someone’s day.

News

Disturbing photo shows trash collecting in creeks near downtown Knoxville

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Runner Randy Ivy had to snap a picture of the mess last week when he saw a pile of floating trash by Third Creek.

News

Rare mosquito disease finds home in Tennessee, while mosquito season lengthens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
East Tennessee is a hot-spot for LaCrosse. East Tennessee Childrens' Hospital tells me that they’ve had dozens of cases the last several years - 55 since 2017. And the bugs are lasting longer into fall...

Latest News

News

Alabama mom accused of burning, beating one-year-old son

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Alabama woman was charged with child abuse after being accused of burning and beating her one-year-old son.

WVLT

Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice few days before clouds and rain takeover this weekend.

News

Suspect in Opry Mills shooting surrenders to police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The suspect accused of shooting an critically injuring a 19-year-old at Opry Mills mall late last month has turned himself into police, WTVF reported.

News

102-carat diamond first without a reserve sells for $15.7 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A rare 102.39-carat diamond made auction history as the first diamond to be sold without a reserve, CNN reported.

News

You can own a piece of Fantasy of Trees 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Fantasy of Trees may be canceled due to COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring home a piece of holiday cheer.

News

Tenn. mother of 5 killed in shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A mother of five was shot and killed overnight in Memphis, officials said.