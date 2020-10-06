Upcoming closures on Alcoa Highway during construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned Blount County drivers of an upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, construction for the new Hunt Road overpass near the airport will begin.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Hunt Road, then to Louisville Road, and back to Alcoa Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured using the existing on and off-ramps at Hunt Road.

Southbound detours will be in place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with northbound detours in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. All work is expected to be complete by Monday morning, October 12.

