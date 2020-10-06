UT graduate student transforms school bus into home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee graduate student Caleb Brackney used his studies to help him turn a school bus into his home.

The dual architecture/landscape architecture master’s student purchased a school bus on Facebook Marketplace last summer for $3,000. Nearly $7,000 later, Brackney transformed the bus into a tiny home on wheels.

Brackney parked the transformed bus on his parents' five-acres in North Knoxville where he lives with his Goldendoodle.

Brackney started UT’s four-year master’s program in the College of Architecture and Design in 2018.

“I thought landscape architecture was only aesthetics,” Brackney said. “But UT expanded my vision toward the cultural implications of landscape design, including regional thinking to create richer ecosystems that benefit the environment and individuals.”

The home features a kitchen with a seven-foot bar, a living area with a couch and TV, a bedroom and a bathroom.

“I believe all space should promote wellness, inspiration, and collaboration,” Brackney said.

He started Brackney Brothers Lawncare and Design as a teenager but was inspired to make it his career thanks to his banjo teacher, Knoxville landscape architect Tim Worman.

“I wanted to be a landscape architect, and I wanted to go to UT,” Brackney said.

Brackney serves as a graduate assistant to Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Plant Sciences Brad Collett and as a researcher on the Tennessee RiverLine, a wide-ranging project working to develop a continuous multimodal trail system along the entire length of the Tennessee River.

Brackney also assists in the College of Architecture and Design’s Fab Lab, helping in the woodshop and assisting users with 3D printing and tools like the laser and water jet cutters.

Check out Brackney’s transformed bus below:

