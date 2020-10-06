Advertisement

UT graduate student transforms school bus into home

Brackney parked the transformed bus on his parents' five-acres in North Knoxville where he lives with his Goldendoodle.
UT graduate student Caleb Brackney
UT graduate student Caleb Brackney(UT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee graduate student Caleb Brackney used his studies to help him turn a school bus into his home.

The dual architecture/landscape architecture master’s student purchased a school bus on Facebook Marketplace last summer for $3,000. Nearly $7,000 later, Brackney transformed the bus into a tiny home on wheels.

Brackney parked the transformed bus on his parents' five-acres in North Knoxville where he lives with his Goldendoodle.

Brackney started UT’s four-year master’s program in the College of Architecture and Design in 2018.

“I thought landscape architecture was only aesthetics,” Brackney said. “But UT expanded my vision toward the cultural implications of landscape design, including regional thinking to create richer ecosystems that benefit the environment and individuals.”

The home features a kitchen with a seven-foot bar, a living area with a couch and TV, a bedroom and a bathroom.

“I believe all space should promote wellness, inspiration, and collaboration,” Brackney said.

He started Brackney Brothers Lawncare and Design as a teenager but was inspired to make it his career thanks to his banjo teacher, Knoxville landscape architect Tim Worman.

“I wanted to be a landscape architect, and I wanted to go to UT,” Brackney said.

Brackney serves as a graduate assistant to Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Plant Sciences Brad Collett and as a researcher on the Tennessee RiverLine, a wide-ranging project working to develop a continuous multimodal trail system along the entire length of the Tennessee River.

Brackney also assists in the College of Architecture and Design’s Fab Lab, helping in the woodshop and assisting users with 3D printing and tools like the laser and water jet cutters.

Check out Brackney’s transformed bus below:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Game of Thrones’ creator finally addresses infamous coffee cup incident

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In a soon to be released book, Fire Cannot Kill Dragon by James Hibberd, Game of Thrones creators talked about the cup incident.

WVLT

Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice few days before clouds and rain takeover this weekend.

News

Best locations to view fall leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Unique locations offer spectacular views of the autumn leaves in the Great Smoky Mountains.

News

Kentucky man accused of pushing woman off mountain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The victim was located in nearby woods with serious injuries.

Latest News

News

More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized at U.S. border

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Border Patrol agents seized the pills and turned them over to the FDA for investigation.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”

News

Person of interest identified in Morristown murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MPD began searching for the man for questioning in August.

News

Headaches and blurred vision could be a sign of too much screen time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Blurred vision and headaches are some of the most common symptoms of eye strain.

News

Tennessee inmate who claims innocence asks for clemency

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Memphis judge last month ordered DNA testing of a knife and other evidence in the case.

News

Notorious Tenn. gang leader indicted after multi-state drug trafficking investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Comissioner Tony Parker said the idicment will go a long way in helping ensure safe and secure prisons in Tennessee.