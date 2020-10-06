UT students raise money to make dream come true for child with spina bifida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of five students from The University of Tennessee are working to make a difference for a local child with spina bifida.

Max Blake said his dream is to meet “Dude Perfect." A group of five YouTubers who make videos of extreme sport trick shots.

The fundraiser is part of an organization called The Dream Connection. Their goal is “fulfilling the ‘once-in-a-lifetime dream come true’ of children between the ages of three and eighteen” for children and teenagers with life-threatening illnesses.

Max Blake’s mother said he “is very happy and has a positive outlook every day.”

The campaign called “The Dream Team” will start raising funds on October 13. Anyone who wants to donate can do so through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo once the campaign goes live.

