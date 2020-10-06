Warmer days before remnants of Hurricane Delta arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a clear sky and temperatures gradually warming each day, until the remnants of Hurricane Delta move through our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, but a bit of dense fog is developing in parts of our area through sunrise. Watch out for that lower visibility, with live updates on conditions and traffic on WVLT News This Morning. Temperatures are dipping into the 40s area-wide this morning.

The warming trend kicks off Tuesday, pushing highs closer to 75 degrees, which is perfectly average for the Knoxville area this time of the year. Enjoy the sunshine on yet another great afternoon! There’s a nice light breeze to go along with this beautiful day.

Tonight will clear, with a low around 51 degrees by Wednesday morning. We’ll have patchy fog again in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is still sunny and a little warmer, yet again. We’ll top out around 78 degrees, with a Southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will continue to climb into the low 80s, even with a bit more clouds. That cloud cover increases Friday, as Hurricane Delta will make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.

The remnants of Delta are expected to move across the region, bringing the potential for spotty showers Friday then increasing rain Friday night through Saturday. Since this is moving across the region, we’re also watching that exact track of rainfall for the Vols game at Georgia on Saturday. The trend is for on and off rain to still be scattered Sunday, but become more isolated to start next week.

Tue 8-day forecast (WVLT)

We continue to track this Hurricane and the potential impacts by this weekend. (WVLT)

