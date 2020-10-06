West Virginia man charged with child abuse after allegedly slapping, hitting son with belt

CLARKSBURG, W. Va (WVLT/WDTV) -A West Virginia man was arrested on Oct. 5 for allegedly abusing his son by slapping and hitting him with a belt, WDTV reported.

According to a police report, on Aug. 23, Louann Grant told police that her sons had just gotten home from visiting their dad’s ‚John Jenkins Jr., home.

WDTV reported Grant told police she noticed a hand print on one of her son’s neck and the boy said that his dad slapped him when he did not eat his dinner, according to a police report.

Police said they discovered a scratch along with severe bruises on the child’s back. The boy said that his dad also hit him on his back with a belt, according to police.

Officials said during an interview, Jenkins admitted to striking his son with a belt.

WDTV reported, on Sept. 28, a warrant was issued for Jenkins' arrest and he was arrested on Oct. 5. He is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

