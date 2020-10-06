West Virginia school bus driver, pastor convicted of assaulting 12-year-old girl

BUCKHANNON, W. Va (WVLT/WDTV) - A West Virginia man was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old girl while he was a school bus driver for Upshur County from Jan. 2020 to March 2020, WDTV reported.

According to Uphsur County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother made a complaint about 58-year-old Edward Lowther’s conduct towards her daughter while on the school bus.

WDTV reported, the 12-year-old victim told police that she was afraid of Lowther and that she didn’t want to ride on his bus anymore, officials say. The victim said that Lowther would hug her and pick her up and that he had carried her on the bus once, according to police.

According to a police report, on Feb. 26 bus security video corroborated the victim’s claims.

Lowther pleaded no contest to assaulting the minor on Oct. 2 and found guilty. He was charged a fine of $100 plus court costs, totaling $295,25.

He was also a pastor at South Buckhannon Mission Church.

