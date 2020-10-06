Advertisement

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

The administration says a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit”
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – A federal health official says the White House has turned down offers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for help with contact tracing for coronavirus.

It comes after President Donald Trump and multiple administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC offered its help almost immediately after the president made his diagnosis public, according to the official.

The agency reportedly repeated the offer Monday.

The White House has shown little indication that it is making a comprehensive effort to properly conduct contact tracing.

Some attendees at several recent events said they have not been contacted.

The CDC referred all questions for comment to the White House.

An administration spokesman said the White House has established a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit.”

A White House official said a CDC epidemiologist has been assigned to the White House since March and is assisting.

