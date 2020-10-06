Advertisement

WVLT anchor helps pull off surprise proposal at Dollywood

There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger.
WVLT anchor helps pull off surprise proposal.
WVLT anchor helps pull off surprise proposal.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- There are all kinds of ways to do a marriage proposal, but one at Dollywood on Monday involved WVLT’s Kyle Grainger. He was in on the surprise proposal and caught the whole thing on camera as the groom tried to recapture the moment the couple met.

Ashley Adams thought Kyle Grainger was at the park for an interview about one of the charities Dollywood supports. Waiting behind the curtain at DP’s Celebrity Theater was the man she’s been dating.

During Grainger’s “interview” music began to play, the curtain opened, and out came Brandon Boone. Ashley, shocked, tried to understand what was happening.

“I was talking to you and the music started, I was like ‘this is interrupting our interview. Do they not know that we’re supposed to be here?’ It didn’t even click that it was our song. Then I think you said turn around,” said Adams.

Brandon and Ashley met during a media event at Dollywood 13 years ago. At the time Brandon worked for a radio station, Ashley was his assigned guide on the park.

“October 5th, 13 years ago to this day, right out there, got in the car and left and said I’m going to marry that girl,” Said Boone.

Ashley said she was surprised that Brandon could keep it secret.

“I am shocked because he doesn’t do secrets well. But I am shocked he pulled this off. It is the shock of my life,” said Adams.

The couple is looking forward to possibly a spring wedding.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

9,000 households in Hawaii are 2 months behind rent

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A new survey indicates more than 9,000 households in the islands are two months or more behind in rent and thousands are 30 days late.

WVLT

Slightly warmer ahead of more tropical downpours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures warm just above average through midweek, but Tropical Storm Delta’s remnants are eyeing East Tennessee later this week.

News

Study: Marijuana use before surgery increases pain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says using marijuana before going to the hospital before surgery can make your pain during recovery worse.

Latest News

News

Look for sandhill cranes in Tennessee as colder temperatures arrive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Sandhill Cranes can be seen in Tennessee during colder months.

News

Regal set to temporarily close U.S. theatre operations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Erica Lunsford
Cinema chain Cineworld announced Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

News

Crews contain fire at Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A structure fire has been contained at the Red Roof Mall in Pigeon Forge Monday afternoon.

News

Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Superhero 5K runs October 1 - 17

Making A Difference

Broken playground to be replaced after West Hills community works together to raise funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
When a community came together in East Tennessee, they conquer anything.

News

WATCH: Jeremy Pruitt previews top-15 matchup vs. Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Vols are seeking their first 3-0 start in SEC play since 1998.