Age progression photos of Joe Clyde Daniels released

Joe Clyde Daniels would now be 8-years-old after disappearing from his home in 2018.
Joe Clyde Daniels would now be 8 years old after disappearing from his home in 2018.(TBI/ WTVF)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Age progression photos of missing Dickson County boy, Joe Clyde Daniels have been released after being commissioned by family members.

Joe Clyde was five-years-old when he disappeared from his home on April 4, 2018. He would now be 8-years-old.

Joe Clyde’s grandparents said they are holding out hope that the child is still alive and began circulating a flyer with the images which also offers a $30,000 reward.

Prosecutors said they believe Joe Clyde is dead, but his body has never been found.

Defense attorneys argue that Joe Clyde may have wandered away from the home that night and was abducted.

Joe Clyde’s father, Joseph, is charged with homicide and his mother, Krystal, is charged with child neglect.

Both parents are scheduled for trial in February 2021.

