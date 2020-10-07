Advertisement

Another Titans player added to COVID-19 list

The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that another player has been added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Receiver Corey Davis was added to the list of players that already includes defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame, long snapper Beau Brinkley, tight end Tommy Hudson, receiver Cameron Batson, and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin.

The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, due to NFL/NFLPA policy.

The Titans vs Steelers game originally set for Week 4 on Friday was rescheduled for Sunday, October 25th.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

