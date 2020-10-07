Another Titans player added to COVID-19 list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that another player has been added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Receiver Corey Davis was added to the list of players that already includes defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame, long snapper Beau Brinkley, tight end Tommy Hudson, receiver Cameron Batson, and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin.

The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, due to NFL/NFLPA policy.

The Titans vs Steelers game originally set for Week 4 on Friday was rescheduled for Sunday, October 25th.

The Titans are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

