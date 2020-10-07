Blackburn maintains she wears masks, urges others to do so

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn maintained Tuesday that she regularly wears masks after being photographed without a face covering at a recent White House event where multiple attendees have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tennessee Republican was at the White House on Sept. 26 when President Donald Trump announced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She attended as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to begin the confirmation hearing next week.

Those present were largely outdoors, but they sat shoulder to shoulder with barely a mask in sight — including Blackburn. Several participants later said they tested positive for the virus, ranging from President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, some senators and the president of the University of Notre Dame.

“I had my mask on. I had worn it over there when I was seated, I had taken my mask off while I was seated there and as I got up to leave I put my mask back on,” Blackburn said in a virtual call with reporters.

Blackburn, 68, had also traveled with Trump ahead of the Sept. 29 debate. However, despite being exposed to the virus, Blackburn said the recent events have not changed her behavior.

“Most of our work has been done virtually,” she said. “It really has not changed in how we’re working. We’re careful, we’re watchful, we’re tested regularly.”

Blackburn added the last time she tested negative for the virus was on Sunday. She stressed that along with wearing a mask, she also regularly dons face shields and gloves to protect herself from COVID-19.

