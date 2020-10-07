Advertisement

Cruze Farm announces new Sevierville location

Cruze Farm is set to open a new location on October 8.
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cruze Farm announced Wednesday a new location is set to open in Sevierville.

The ice cream shop is expected to open on October 8. It will be located at 1642 Parkway.

Cruze Farm currently has two shops located on Gay Street and in East Knoxville.

The iconic ice cream shop is known for Cruze Farm Girls and locally sourced dairy products.

To find a list of daily ice cream flavors available and learn more, visit the Cruze Farm website.

