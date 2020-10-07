Cruze Farm announces new Sevierville location

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cruze Farm announced Wednesday a new location is set to open in Sevierville.

The ice cream shop is expected to open on October 8. It will be located at 1642 Parkway.

Cruze Farm currently has two shops located on Gay Street and in East Knoxville.

The iconic ice cream shop is known for Cruze Farm Girls and locally sourced dairy products.

To find a list of daily ice cream flavors available and learn more, visit the Cruze Farm website.

