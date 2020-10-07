Dollywood suspends entry as park reaches capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced it has suspended entry to the theme park due to COVID-19 restrictions in the Tennessee Pledge Wednesday afternoon.

The park said, due to the pledge, capacity is limited at this time and will reopen later in the day as guest exit flow allows.

Guests who have a dated ticket will still be allowed entry when the park allows more guests.

Dollywood said it will post on its Twitter page throughout the day to keep guests updated on entry status.

— Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) October 7, 2020

