New CBS show has an East Tennessee connection

Were you curious to see how FBI agents pull of the tactics used for saving lives?
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Were you curious to see how FBI agents pull off the tactics used for saving lives?

An agent who helped with local, national and international news on the day a five-year-old boy was kidnapped in rural Alabama, is from Hamblen County.

FBI Special Agent Jason Pack was sent to Midland City, Alabama in January 2013.

He was deployed there with hundreds of law enforcement officials to help with a child hostage case.

Jimmy Lee Dykes hopped on a packed school bus demanding a child, shot the bus driver, and kidnapped five-year-old Ethan Gilman and took him to his bunker.

“We needed to make sure that you know nothing was going to be out there that might agitate the situation further," explained Pack.

Pack’s goal was working with news outlets on the communication team as a public information officer. As one of many public information officers there, they had to control what was being said because they knew Dykes was watching the news.

“We’re really motivated to show folks when we can and, in particularly, through things like this what the men and women who get up every day, the brave, braveness they show, the true heart that they have in serving their communities," said Pack.

And they also knew they needed the sheriff to thank the Dykes for keeping Gilman safe.

“We were trying to keep things calm in the bunker as tensions grew in there and as the hostage taker was not getting his way, became agitated the crisis negotiators in consultation with the behavioral analysis people and the public information officers crafted this message in order to keep everything calm in there," explained Pack.

The on-scene commander, Steve Richardson, happened to be from Union County, TN. He is featured in the series.

This episode aired Tuesday at 10 on WVLT, but each week there will be a new FBI case highlighted.

