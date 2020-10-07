Advertisement

Florida child set mattress on fire to escape room in abusive home, deputies say

A Florida couple was charged with child abuse after deputies in Pasco County said a child set a mattress on fire to escape a locked bedroom.
(KGNS)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida couple was charged with child abuse after deputies in Pasco County said a child set a mattress on fire to escape a locked bedroom.

WTSP reported that Kelley Davis, 36, and Daniel Davis, 37, were arrested Monday. A report said the two abused the child between March and October 2020, often keeping the child “locked in a bedroom without electricity” or a “natural light source.” The report also said the door was locked from the outside and there was a chain slide lock. The couple had also “screwed a board across the exterior of the doorframe to prevent the victim from breaking out of the room.”

Officials said the only window in the child’s room was covered by a board screwed to the wall. The report said that the suspects had turned off the power to just the child’s room.

WTSP reported that investigators said the only items the child was allowed to have were a blanket and a mattress on the floor, which he set in an attempt to escape. Officials also said the child was normally locked in the room for 11 to 12 hours and they found feces on the wall and urine on the floor.

The couple was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTSP. All rights reserved.

