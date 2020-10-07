Gov. Lee announces $50M in new business relief funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant program to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and supporting them through these difficult times has been one of the core missions of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group,” said Gov. Lee. “The SERG program will provide further relief to small businesses, especially those who may not have been able to access previous federal and state relief funds.”

Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The period for reimbursable expenses is May 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020. Eligible expenses and business interruption costs include:

Costs to create social distancing measures

Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers

Contactless equipment

Payroll expenses

Mortgage interest

The application will open on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and remain open until December 29 or until all funds are depleted.

Officials said funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The awards will be capped at $30,000 and 10 percent of all funds distributed will be reserved for eligible diversity business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by disabled persons.

