Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces $50M in new business relief funding

Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media on police reform
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media on police reform(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant program to provide additional relief to small businesses suffering during the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and supporting them through these difficult times has been one of the core missions of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group,” said Gov. Lee. “The SERG program will provide further relief to small businesses, especially those who may not have been able to access previous federal and state relief funds.”

Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The period for reimbursable expenses is May 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020. Eligible expenses and business interruption costs include:

  • Costs to create social distancing measures
  • Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers
  • Contactless equipment
  • Payroll expenses
  • Mortgage interest

The application will open on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and remain open until December 29 or until all funds are depleted.

Officials said funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The awards will be capped at $30,000 and 10 percent of all funds distributed will be reserved for eligible diversity business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by disabled persons.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky woman accused of stabbing, pouring boiling water on husband

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said the couple’s two children were home at the time of the incident.

News

SC man on the run accused of shooting father, choking mother

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Williamson’s parents were hospitalized with severe injuries following the incident.

News

“This year more than ever, it’s important:” UT President Randy Boyd encourages getting flu shots

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Boyd got his flu shot from a UT pharmacy student which was supplied from UT Medical Center.

News

Maryville College pushes back start of spring semester, eliminates spring break

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Spring break has been removed from the academic calendar in an effort to discourage long-distance travel to and from campus.

Latest News

News

Dollywood suspends entry as park reaches capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Guests who have a dated ticket will still be allowed entry when the park allows more guests.

News

Sevierville Walmart to temporarily close due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Walmart in Sevierville is set to temporarily close

News

Man charged with stealing starter from vehicle at Knoxville car dealership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
KPD said a man was arrested after being found laying inside a vehicle with the hood up.

News

Sitting down with KPD on National Coffee with a Cop Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
The first Wednesday of October has been designated Coffee with a Cop Day. It brings men and women in blue together with the community. Knoxville Police typically do Coffee with a Cop events monthly, but with COVID-19 those have been suspended.

News

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Knox County had its largest jump in active COVID-19 cases since Sept. 19 on Tuesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.