JTV hiring 50 positions, hosts outdoor job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - JTV announced it is looking to hire 50 new employees for at-home positions.

Anyone interested in working at JTV is encouraged to attend an outdoor, socially distanced job fair at the company’s headquarters.

The event is set for October 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 9600 Parkside Drive.

For more information about open positions at JTV or to submit applications visit the company’s careers website.

