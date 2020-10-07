Kentucky woman accused of stabbing, pouring boiling water on husband

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kentucky woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed and poured a boiling pot of water on her husband.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. On the scene, officers found a man holding a towel to his chest.

The victim told police he was asleep when he woke up to a burning sensation and found his wife, Megan Wilson, holding a pot and a large knife, according to reports.

Wilson reportedly stabbed her husband in the middle of his chest when he tried to get away.

According to police, the victim was able to make it to a neighbors house to call 911.

Investigators found a large amount of water on the bed and floor where the victim said the incident occurred. They also discovered a large pot on the stove and a 7-inch knife in water.

Police said the couple’s two children were home at the time of the incident.

Wilson was arrested and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

