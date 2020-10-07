Knoxville Ice Bears to play shortened 42-game season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will compete in a shortened 42-game regular season, according to the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Ice Bears will be one of five teams to play in the shortened season including the Birmingham Bulls, Huntsville Havoc, Macon Mayhem and the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The season will begin on December 26.

The Southern Professional Hockey League released the following statement:

“Due to state and local restrictions related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that limit their ability to host spectators and the projected economic impacts to those teams, the Evansville Thunderbolts, Fayetteville Marksmen, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will sit out the upcoming season and prepare to return for the 2021-2022 campaign. All players named to a protected list or signed to a training camp tryout will become free agents, however, the five teams not playing will be able to retain the rights to their protected list players for the 2021-2022 season.”

