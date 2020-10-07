Man attempting to ‘resurrect’ grandmother accused of causing $30k in damages to Knoxville cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials said a man was arrested after causing nearly $30,000 in damages at a Knoxville cemetery.

Knoxville authorities responded to reports of vandalism at a church cemetery on Huckleberry Springs Road around 2:30 on Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed extensive damage to the cemetery, including dug up spots in the ground and broken headstones.

A witness told officers a homeless man had stayed around the property and been damaging the cemetery.

Officers identified the suspect as Danny Frazier, 34, who told officers he did destroy some of the property in an effort to “resurrect” his dead grandmother who is buried at the cemetery.

Officials said the cost to repair the damages would be roughly $30,000.

Frazier was arrested and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

