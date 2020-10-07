Man charged with stealing starter from vehicle at Knoxville car dealership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after police said they found him laying inside a vehicle with the hood up at a Broadway car dealership.

The man, identified as William Large, 27, reportedly told officers that he worked at the Cherokee Auto Sales, but the owner confirmed that he did not.

Large reportedly admitted to officers that he was attempting to steal the starter out of a white Dodge Avenger.

KPD said several pieces of the car’s engine were found thrown outside the dealership’s fenced-in area.

Officers also reported finding meth in Large’s possession.

Large was arrested and charged with felony theft and possession of a schedule II drug.

