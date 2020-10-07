Advertisement

Man charged with stealing starter from vehicle at Knoxville car dealership

KPD said a man was arrested after being found laying inside a vehicle with the hood up.
William Large
William Large(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after police said they found him laying inside a vehicle with the hood up at a Broadway car dealership.

The man, identified as William Large, 27, reportedly told officers that he worked at the Cherokee Auto Sales, but the owner confirmed that he did not.

Large reportedly admitted to officers that he was attempting to steal the starter out of a white Dodge Avenger.

KPD said several pieces of the car’s engine were found thrown outside the dealership’s fenced-in area.

Officers also reported finding meth in Large’s possession.

Large was arrested and charged with felony theft and possession of a schedule II drug.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevierville Walmart to temporarily close due to COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Walmart in Sevierville is set to temporarily close

News

Sitting down with KPD on National Coffee with a Cop Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
The first Wednesday of October has been designated Coffee with a Cop Day. It brings men and women in blue together with the community. Knoxville Police typically do Coffee with a Cop events monthly, but with COVID-19 those have been suspended.

News

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County had its largest jump in active COVID-19 cases since Sept. 19 on Tuesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Man attempting to ‘resurrect’ grandmother accused of causing $30k in damages to Knoxville cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Frazier was arrested and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

News

Cruze Farm announces new Sevierville location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Cruze Farm is set to open a new location on October 8.

News

Knoxville Ice Bears to play shortened 42-game season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The season will begin on December 26.

News

Tennessee reports increase in rural COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Vanderbilt researchers said the data could be more accurate if there was better contact tracing from rural counties.

News

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday, with headquarters in Maryville filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

News

Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy