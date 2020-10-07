Maryville College pushes back start of spring semester, eliminates spring break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College announced new changes to the academic calendar for the spring 2021 semester.

Maryville College officials announced the start of the spring semester will be delayed by one week. Students will begin spring classes on Thursday, January 21.

Students who live on campus and new residential students will be able to move-in on Jan. 17, 2021. Students will be required to use a sign-up process to choose their date and time for move-in.

Spring break has been removed from the academic calendar in an effort to discourage long-distance travel to and from campus.

The college will be closed on April 2 for Good Friday.

The semester will end on April 29 and final exams will be held on May 1, 3, 4, 5.

“Maryville College’s COVID-19 Workgroup and Cabinet have been planning for the 2021 spring semester, informed by guidance from regional, state and federal entities, and by ongoing monitoring of the pandemic status within our region,” the memo states. “Because COVID-19 remains a major health crisis in the United States, and around the world, the College remains committed to its current risk mitigation strategies of masking, physical distancing and minimizing on-campus density moving forward through the academic year.”

