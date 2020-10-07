Maryville graduates first female motor officer

MARYVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Maryville reached an important milestone this month when it graduated its first female motor officer on Friday, October 2.

According to the city, Madison Wethington is the first woman to graduate from the city’s motor unit program and is the newest member of the eight-person traffic motor team, a long-time goal of hers.

Officer Wethington said, “Being on the motor team has been a goal of mine since day one of the Police Academy. I wanted to prove that I could do everything my motorcycle colleagues could do,” she said. “I wanted to be part of that team.”

The city said Wethington has been part of the department since January 22, 2019 as a reserve officer before being hired full time in June of 2019.

Police Chief Tony Crisp said, “Wethington showed us she had what it takes and that she wasn’t going to take no for an answer. She had a goal and she worked very hard to achieve it. I’m extremely proud of her and know she will be an example to other young women who want to grow up and follow in her footsteps.”

