Sitting down with KPD on National Coffee with a Cop Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Wednesday of October has been designated Coffee with a Cop Day. It brings men and women in blue together with the community.

Knoxville Police typically do Coffee with a Cop events monthly, but with COVID-19 those have been suspended.

Officer JaJuan Hamilton joined WVLT News This Morning on Wednesday to talk about community involvement. “It’s always important that we connect with our community, really officers just being out on patrol has the biggest impact,” he said.

"Listening to the community is probably the most important and really understanding is the most important part of Coffee and with a Cop. We can get with the community and listen to them and they can listen to us and together we can determine some of the best ways of solving the issues we face in the community. "

KPD is looking for officers, they launched a recruitment campaign. You can click here to learn more.

“We are looking for those individuals that want to get involved in the community, that want to get involved in the problems and concerns and want to get involved in the good parts of the community too,” he said the campaign will run through October.

