Advertisement

Sitting down with KPD on National Coffee with a Cop Day

By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Wednesday of October has been designated Coffee with a Cop Day. It brings men and women in blue together with the community.

Knoxville Police typically do Coffee with a Cop events monthly, but with COVID-19 those have been suspended.

Officer JaJuan Hamilton joined WVLT News This Morning on Wednesday to talk about community involvement. “It’s always important that we connect with our community, really officers just being out on patrol has the biggest impact,” he said.

"Listening to the community is probably the most important and really understanding is the most important part of Coffee and with a Cop. We can get with the community and listen to them and they can listen to us and together we can determine some of the best ways of solving the issues we face in the community. "

KPD is looking for officers, they launched a recruitment campaign. You can click here to learn more.

“We are looking for those individuals that want to get involved in the community, that want to get involved in the problems and concerns and want to get involved in the good parts of the community too,” he said the campaign will run through October.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Knox County had its largest jump in active COVID-19 cases since Sept. 19 on Tuesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

News

Man attempting to ‘resurrect’ grandmother accused of causing $30k in damages to Knoxville cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Frazier was arrested and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

News

Cruze Farm announces new Sevierville location

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Cruze Farm is set to open a new location on October 8.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Ice Bears to play shortened 42-game season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The season will begin on December 26.

News

Tennessee reports increase in rural COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Vanderbilt researchers said the data could be more accurate if there was better contact tracing from rural counties.

News

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday, with headquarters in Maryville filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

News

Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

News

Researchers explain how to help kids with anxiety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Yale researchers develop SPACE technique

News

McDonald’s introduces 3 new items to its menu

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
McDonald’s announced it will expand its McCafe Bakery line with three new items on October 28.