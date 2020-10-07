NC church baffled after catalytic converter stolen from van three times

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WECT) - There’s a rise of car-related thefts in a North Carolina county, but it’s not the cars being stolen. Officials say catalytic converter thefts are rising, but churches seem to be a big target.

“It just seems unreal,” said Charlie Tatum of Clarkton Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. WECT reported he’s been the pastor there for more than 40 years, and he said he’s never experienced so much crime at the church.

“They hit [the van] twice,” said Tatum. “There at my house and so we thought it was safe if we would put up the gates and put it out here at the church. And then about three weeks ago, the van was hit again.”

WECT reported that, within a three-month span, the church’s van’s catalytic converter was stolen three times, twice from Tatum’s home and then once while at the church. Tatum said the thieves were able to avoid the church’s security cameras, so he believes the crime was well-planned.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it hopes to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts by requiring all buyers and sellers of precious metals to get a permit first.

As of Monday, WECT reported that there were no arrests in connection to the thefts.

