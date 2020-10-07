Advertisement

Newlyweds of four days killed in Colorado plane crash

A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday, killing them both.
The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.
The plane crashed in Ingram Basin just east of Telluride Monday afternoon.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (WVLT/KCJT) -A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday, killing them both.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Costas John Sivyllis and 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar both of Port Orange, Florida were identified as the victims in the crash.

SMCSO said they were the only passengers on the plane at the time.

KCJT reported both worked in the airline industry, according to the sheriff’s office, and Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and flight instructor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the privately-owned Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft they were flying in was found crashed in Ingram Basin east of Telluride on Monday afternoon. It had departed the Telluride Airport at approximately 12:45 p.m. and was believed to have crashed as soon as 10 to 15 minutes after takeoff. The couple was headed back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel when it went down.

Search operations began around 4:30 p.m. Monday and concluded around 6:25 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be handling the investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study: Dogs’ brains aren’t wired to ‘care’ about human faces, but they do anyway

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A study claims that dogs' brains aren’t hardwired to care about human faces, and they have no area in their brains designed to distinguish between the back or front of someone’s head.

WVLT

Mild and sunny days before Delta’s rain gets here

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Nice few days before clouds and rain takeover this weekend.

News

Encouraging signs placed at intersection in downtown Knoxville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Sometimes it’s as simple as a reminder to smile, that can brighten someone’s day.

News

Florida child set mattress on fire to escape room in abusive home, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida couple was charged with child abuse after deputies in Pasco County said a child set a mattress on fire to escape a locked bedroom.

Latest News

News

NC church baffled after catalytic converter stolen from van three times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
There’s a rise of car-related thefts in a North Carolina county, but it’s not the cars being stolen. Officials say catalytic converter thefts are rising, but churches seem to be a big target.

News

Petco to stop selling electronic ‘shock’ collars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Petco announced Tuesday it will no longer be selling electronic ‘shock’ collars, CNN reported.

News

Disturbing photo shows trash collecting in creeks near downtown Knoxville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Runner Randy Ivy had to snap a picture of the mess last week when he saw a pile of floating trash by Third Creek.

News

‘Conflicting stories’ after two stabbed at Sevier County mobile home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been transported to an area hospital after a possible stabbing at a mobile home.

News

Rare mosquito disease finds home in Tennessee, while mosquito season lengthens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
East Tennessee is a hot-spot for LaCrosse. East Tennessee Childrens' Hospital tells me that they’ve had dozens of cases the last several years - 55 since 2017. And the bugs are lasting longer into fall...

News

Alabama mom accused of burning, beating one-year-old son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Alabama woman was charged with child abuse after being accused of burning and beating her one-year-old son.