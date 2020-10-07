Newport hit-and-run suspect left front bumper behind, police say

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Newport Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect whose car is missing this front bumper.

NPD says a hit-and-run incident occurred near McDonald’s on Cosby Hwy around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday involving a blue 98-2002 Honda Accord.

The suspected car involved left their front bumper on the scene of the incident.

The Newport Police Dept is seeking assistance with a hit and run wreck involving a blue 98-2002 Honda Accord that... Posted by Newport Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 423-623-5556 ext 535 and leave a message or contact central dispatch at 423-623-8777. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.