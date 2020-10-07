Advertisement

Newport hit-and-run suspect left front bumper behind, police say

The suspected car involved left their front bumper on the scene of the incident.
vehicle bumper suspected in hit and run
vehicle bumper suspected in hit and run(Newport Police)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Newport Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect whose car is missing this front bumper.

NPD says a hit-and-run incident occurred near McDonald’s on Cosby Hwy around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday involving a blue 98-2002 Honda Accord.

The Newport Police Dept is seeking assistance with a hit and run wreck involving a blue 98-2002 Honda Accord that...

Posted by Newport Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 423-623-5556 ext 535 and leave a message or contact central dispatch at 423-623-8777. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

