Newport man missing a month, family says
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Newport Police Department is asking for help in the search for a man last seen at the beginning of September.
Ethan Smith was last seen September 1 by some of his family members at Smith Repair show in Newport.
He is described as a white male who weighs 125 pounds and is 5-foot-10.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 423-623-5556 ext 527 or call central dispatch at 423-623-8777.
