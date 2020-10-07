Put some social distance between yourself and this caterpillar, Virginia officials warn

(WVLT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning people to “social distance” away from a certain type of caterpillar that’s been seen in several Eastern Virginia counties.

According to the VDOF’s Facebook page, its team has received several reports of the puss caterpillar. The department said the “hairs” of the critter are actually venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched.

Officials say the caterpillars eat oak and alm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures. If you see one, leave it alone and “let its natural enemies control their populations.” VDOF said there are insects that prey on them at different stages of the caterpillar’s life cycle.

The caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures. If you find the caterpillar, leave it alone and let its natural enemies control their populations— there are a number of other insects that will prey on them at different stages of their life cycle.

#SocialDistance away from this caterpillar! VDOF’s forest health team has received reports of the puss caterpillar in... Posted by Virginia Department of Forestry on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.