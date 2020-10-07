Rain from Delta still rolling in this fall weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gorgeous weather is here through the first half of Thursday and the view of Mars is closer than it will be for the next 15 years!

Still, even though Delta is tracking a little more westward, we still expect almost everyone to get rain at some point this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Delta is moving over the Yucatan (Cancun, Tulum, Cozumel all affected) while we have nothing but blue skies at home. We’ll wait until late Friday for any of the rain to get here.

We’re very mild this evening, and almost totally devoid of clouds. We’re in the middle 50s in the Valley as you wake up Thursday, with temps near 50° for the rest of the region. Fog should be more limited, but it’s not going to be unheard of Thursday morning.

Thursday starts out with sunshine but we close the day with high level ‘milky’ clouds from Delta. The storm is still off the Gulf Coast by this point, but is likely to strengthen back up as the hurricane hits the bathtub-warm Gulf waters.

LOOKING AHEAD.

Rain, isolated at first, is here Friday afternoon. The coverage of Delta’s rain is relatively low at first. By Friday night the rain becomes much more likely.

Saturday morning will be a soaker, but lightning is very unlikely. Some of us could get a couple inches of rain. Delta is arcing around the region, so it’s possible the rainfall will be lesser in Athens, Georgia. But most of the southeast will get at least some rain.

On the heels of Delta, we continue rain through dawn on Monday. We’re slowly cooling down by next Tuesday. A cold front brings a late-day rain chance Tuesday, which should continue into Wednesday morning.

After the rain from Delta, we're a little cooler next week (WVLT)

We're tracking Delta's timeline and rainfall potential on WVLT News (WVLT)

