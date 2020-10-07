Advertisement

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

Bone, whose red sweater helped him achieve celebrity status, told Newsweek he was feeling the same uncertainty in this year’s presidential election.

He later tweeted he is voting by mail, and he cast his ballot for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

He told Newsweek he doesn’t have a positive opinion of either major party candidate, and the first presidential debate didn’t help him make up his mind.

Bone said watching the debate was “like watching your house burn down.”

He supported Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign during the Democratic primaries.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Trick-or-treating in a pandemic: One Powell mother says her 6 kids are going

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Parents look to make decisions on if their children will trick-or-treat on Halloween.

WVLT

Rain from Delta still rolling in this fall weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler weather arrives by week’s end.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

News

Age progression photos of Joe Clyde Daniels released

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Joe Clyde Daniels would now be 8 years old after disappearing from his home in 2018.

News

Put some social distance between yourself and this caterpillar, Virginia officials warn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning people to “social distance” away from a certain type of caterpillar that’s been seen in several Eastern Virginia counties.

News

Newport man missing a month, family says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Newport Police Department is asking for help in the search for a man last seen at the beginning of September.

News

Tennessee judge publicly reprimanded after ‘Grand Wizard’ comment in court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The board, in agreeance with the judge, made the reprimand available to the public as a form of corrective action.