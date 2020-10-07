SC man on the run accused of shooting father, choking mother

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WVLT/WIS) - South Carolina police are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.

Joshua Williamson is accused of shooting his father with a rifle and choking his mother until she passed out on Oct. 3, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson’s parents were hospitalized with severe injuries following the incident.

Authorities described Williamson as 5-feet 11-inches tall and about 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2000 Chevy Camaro with t-tops. The car has a South Carolina license plate reading SPH 382.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots Williamson should immediately call 911.

