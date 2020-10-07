Advertisement

Sevierville Walmart to temporarily close due to COVID-19

Walmart in Sevierville is set to temporarily close
This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)
This July 2020 photo provided by Walmart shows the bright signage and Walmart logos from the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter in Springdale, Ark. Walmart is getting inspiration from the airport terminal as it revamps the layout and signage of its stores to speed up shopping and better cater to smartphone-armed customers. (Mark Steele + FITCH/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)(Mark Steele + FITCH | AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walmart located at 1414 Parkway will temporarily close, according to a statement released from Walmart’s corporate offices.

The closure is due to COVID-19. The store will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, and is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 9.

Officials said they plan to deep clean and install safety items such as sneeze guards at registers and social distancing signage to help stop the spread of the virus.

The company released the following statement on the decision to close:

"As an essential business and a member of the Sevierville community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks among other safety measures and protocols, including installing sneeze guards at registers, social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue stressing our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged with stealing starter from vehicle at Knoxville car dealership

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
KPD said a man was arrested after being found laying inside a vehicle with the hood up.

News

Sitting down with KPD on National Coffee with a Cop Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
The first Wednesday of October has been designated Coffee with a Cop Day. It brings men and women in blue together with the community. Knoxville Police typically do Coffee with a Cop events monthly, but with COVID-19 those have been suspended.

News

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knox County had its largest jump in active COVID-19 cases since Sept. 19 on Tuesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Man attempting to ‘resurrect’ grandmother accused of causing $30k in damages to Knoxville cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Frazier was arrested and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing.

News

Cruze Farm announces new Sevierville location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Cruze Farm is set to open a new location on October 8.

News

Knoxville Ice Bears to play shortened 42-game season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The season will begin on December 26.

News

Tennessee reports increase in rural COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Vanderbilt researchers said the data could be more accurate if there was better contact tracing from rural counties.

News

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday, with headquarters in Maryville filed for bankruptcy Wednesday.

News

Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Maryville based Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy