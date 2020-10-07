Sevierville Walmart to temporarily close due to COVID-19

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walmart located at 1414 Parkway will temporarily close, according to a statement released from Walmart’s corporate offices.

The closure is due to COVID-19. The store will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, and is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 9.

Officials said they plan to deep clean and install safety items such as sneeze guards at registers and social distancing signage to help stop the spread of the virus.

The company released the following statement on the decision to close:

"As an essential business and a member of the Sevierville community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks among other safety measures and protocols, including installing sneeze guards at registers, social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue stressing our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.

We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Walmart spokesperson says the Parkway location in Sevierville will close at 2p.m. Wednesday and reopen Friday at 7 a.m. — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.