Tennessee judge publicly reprimanded after ‘Grand Wizard’ comment in court

The board, in agreeance with the judge, made the reprimand available to the public as a form of corrective action.
(MGN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee judge has been reprimanded after he admittedly made racially insensitive comments in front of a courtroom, WZTV reports.

The reprimand was issued by the State of Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct in late September after an ethics complaint was filed against Manchester General Sessions Court Judge Jere Ledsinger.

The reprimand states Judge Ledsinger admittedly referenced the Tennessee Supreme Court’s requirement on face coverings being worn in court, saying “the Grand Wizard of our Supreme Court said we have to wear these masks.”

Ledsinger made the comments in front of the court including criminal defendants.

Judge Ledsinger sent a letter to the board following the comments, saying his comments were intended to “soften any resistance by those present in the courtroom to the requirements of wearing a mask, as we have had negative feedback” on the mandate. He admitted he was wrong and apologized in the letter, according to the reprimand.

In closing, the reprimand states “In short, comments such as the one involved here, even if made off-the-cuff and with no intent to be offensive, reflect an ethical lapse that undermines public confidence that our judges are unbiased in fact and appearance.”

The board’s reprimand states as a result of his comments, “once such comments are made, the damage is done.” The board, in agreeance with the judge, made the reprimand available to the public as a form of corrective action.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

