Tennessee reports increase in rural COVID-19 cases

(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among the state’s rural counties, according to data from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials analyzed COVID-19 cases county by county throughout the state. The report showed an increase in cases in areas where the virus was not previously a major concern.

During a Tuesday press conference, Governor Bill Lee said he does not believe the increase in cases was caused by schools opening throughout the state.

“At any one time in our state, we’ve only had one half of one percent of our schools closed as a result of quarantines from COVID. Our schools have been open about nine weeks. We’re very encouraged with the way our schools have operated safely,” he said.

Vanderbilt researchers said the data could be more accurate if there was better contact tracing from rural counties.

