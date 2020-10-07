Advertisement

Tennesse’s largest mansion sold

The largest residence in Tennessee was sold according to a Wednesday release from the former owners.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest residence in Tennessee was sold according to a Wednesday release from the former owners.

Dr. Eric W. Barton said Villa Collina sold for $11 million to an undisclosed buyer.

“I’m honored to have been able to open the doors of Villa Collina for numerous fundraisers, celebrations and other events that benefited our community and local nonprofits,” Barton said. “Villa Collina provides the perfect location to entertain and impress guests while raising money in support of East Tennessee charities. In just a few years, we were able to raise millions of dollars to help many worthwhile organizations.”

The home’s 40,250-square-foot estate is situated on more than eight acres near Fort Loudoun Lake.

The home includes many features including a grand foyer, a tri-level library, a wine cellar, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, sauna, elevator, entertainment center, and a motor court containing a climate-controlled, six-car garage.

