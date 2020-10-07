“This year more than ever, it’s important:” UT President Randy Boyd encourages getting flu shots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd took to social media Wednesday sharing his views on getting a flu shot this year.

“I’m the first to admit that I don’t like needles, but this year more than ever before, it’s important that all of us get the flu shot,” Boyd said in a tweet.

The UT System President added that the process was ‘quick and easy’.

Boyd got his flu shot from a UT pharmacy student which was supplied from UT Medical Center. You can also get the vaccine at the Knox County Health Department, CVS, Walgreens or any local pharmacy or doctor’s office.

