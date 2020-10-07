“This year more than ever, it’s important:” UT President Randy Boyd encourages getting flu shots
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd took to social media Wednesday sharing his views on getting a flu shot this year.
“I’m the first to admit that I don’t like needles, but this year more than ever before, it’s important that all of us get the flu shot,” Boyd said in a tweet.
The UT System President added that the process was ‘quick and easy’.
Boyd got his flu shot from a UT pharmacy student which was supplied from UT Medical Center. You can also get the vaccine at the Knox County Health Department, CVS, Walgreens or any local pharmacy or doctor’s office.
