Trick-or-treating in a pandemic: One Powell mother says her 6 kids are going

Kaila O’Neal says her kids will wear masks for safety.
Parents weigh options of trick-or-treating during pandemic.
Parents weigh options of trick-or-treating during pandemic.
By Will Puckett
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powell mom says all six of her children are going trick-or-treating this year.

“I am definitely going to take them trick-or-treating. I have a 12-year-old, and it’s his last year being able to go, so we are going to go to a small neighborhood where there’s not many people trick-or-treating, and we’re going to take precautions and wear a mask,” said Kaila O’Neal.

O’Neal’s son Trenton is planning to go this year as a ninja. His favorite part about Halloween is how much fun his family has.

“Spending time with my family, and seeing smiles on my family’s face,” said Trenton.

For Trenton, a good night consists of a whole bag full of Snickers, which is his favorite candy. What’s so good about it? The entire thing, he said.

“It’s all chocolate, and I like the caramel inside of it, too,” the 12-year-old added.

For Trenton the idea of trick-or-treating in 2020 may be simple, but for parents like his own mother, not so much.

“It’s pretty stressful, it is, but like I was saying my kids know the proper precautions,” said O’Neal.

This family gets excited and active every Halloween, they dress up, and plan the best costumes every year.

“We make it so much fun. That’s all of my kid’s favorite time of the year,” added O’Neal with a smile.

Tuesday, Knox County released its recommendations for parents when taking their kids out to get Halloween candy.

O’Neal plans for all of her kids to wear masks, not just for show, but for safety.

“All of the costumes have masks, all of them and if they don’t I have white masks, black masks, whatever their costume is, I have something to match it, I’m sure I do,” said O’Neal.

For the mom of six, she knows there are risks involved, but she says she continues to educate her kids on how to keep safe, and now it’s time to let kids be kids.

“They’re children, they need to have fun, they do, they need to have fun,” said O’Neal.

