Two more Tennessee Titans players test positive for COVID-19, sources say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans planned to return to their facility for practice on Wednesday after two consecutive days without positive COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday morning, two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

With the additional COVID-19 cases, the Titans will not be able to return to their facilities for practice on Wednesday. The NFL will now be required to make a decision as to whether or not the Titans can host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.