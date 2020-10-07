Warmer, sunny ahead of clouds and rain from Hurricane Delta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Luckily we see some of the changes from Hurricane Delta before we have to deal with the on and off rain. We have a beautiful, sunshine filled Wednesday, but clouds increase the rest of the week before the rain arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Delta continues as a major hurricane in the southern Caribbean, and will intensify moving across the warm Gulf of Mexico, before making landfall in the U.S. around Louisiana at the end of the week.

For now, we have a clear sky and a lot of fog developing this morning. Some areas of dense fog can make it very hard to see, so use caution this morning. It’s not as chilly, with a low around 51 degrees, which is actually right around average for this time of the year.

It’s a sunny, beautiful day! The sunshine is helping us warm a few degrees warmer today. We’re topping out around 78 degrees today, with a nice breeze out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy, because the view start changing tomorrow.

Tonight will still be mostly clear, with patchy fog again, and a low around 53 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The first wave of clouds from Delta’s outermost bands get here Thursday, but it’s actually the warmest day of the week. We’ll top out around 82 degrees, with a partly cloudy afternoon to mostly cloudy evening.

Friday will be a cloudy day, which holds highs closer to mid to upper 70s, but rain is isolated at first.

We’re looking at on and off rain at times throughout the weekend. We’ll have showers Friday night through Saturday. As of now, if will pick back up Sunday morning and continue to be on and off throughout the day and Sunday night as well. Finally, it will become spotty again Monday. This means that some collect closer to a half an inch of rain, while others can easily have an inch or more of total rainfall.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest track and rainfall potential on WVLT News! We’re not only monitoring the impact of Delta on our area, but Athens, Georgia as well, where the Vols will take on UGA Saturday afternoon.

Wed 8-day forecast (WVLT)

We're tracking Delta's timeline and rainfall potential on WVLT News (WVLT)

