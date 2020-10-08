A facial fit for Dracula? You can get one in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a spooky trick that some say can get rid of wrinkles and smooth your skin, what about a vampire facial?

Old City Med Spa has a $200 dollar off special going on right now.

A medical esthetician draws your blood and then spins it around a centrifuge to separate the red and white blood cells from the Platelet Rich Plasma. The esthetician will use a device with tiny microneedles to inject it back into your skin where you’d like to receive the treatments.

Have you ever wanted to see what a vampire facial looks like? Old City MedSpa says virtual calls have more people noticing fine lines and wrinkles - and coming to them for help. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Employee Ashton Byrne says they have lots of repeat customers.

“It actually thickens the skin and rebuilds the collagen so it gets to the route of the problem of aging. Botox, fillers- stuff like that will freeze the skin on plump it up, but it doesn’t actually thicken the skin,” said Byrne.

Vampire facials became popular thanks to Kim Kardashian.

