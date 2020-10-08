Advertisement

A facial fit for Dracula? You can get one in downtown Knoxville

There’s a spooky trick that can get rid of wrinkles and smooth your skin.
A facial fit for dracula
A facial fit for dracula(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a spooky trick that some say can get rid of wrinkles and smooth your skin, what about a vampire facial?

Old City Med Spa has a $200 dollar off special going on right now.

A medical esthetician draws your blood and then spins it around a centrifuge to separate the red and white blood cells from the Platelet Rich Plasma. The esthetician will use a device with tiny microneedles to inject it back into your skin where you’d like to receive the treatments.

Have you ever wanted to see what a vampire facial looks like? Old City MedSpa says virtual calls have more people noticing fine lines and wrinkles - and coming to them for help.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Employee Ashton Byrne says they have lots of repeat customers.

“It actually thickens the skin and rebuilds the collagen so it gets to the route of the problem of aging. Botox, fillers- stuff like that will freeze the skin on plump it up, but it doesn’t actually thicken the skin,” said Byrne.

Vampire facials became popular thanks to Kim Kardashian.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas officer charged in Jonathan Price’s shooting death has been fired

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Lucas' bond is set at $1 million, jail records indicate.

WVLT

Delta brings deluge this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The on and off rain pick up this weekend and linger to start next week.

News

Rain from Delta arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

What will happen to the space once occupied by the East Towne Mall?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The zoning commission is scheduled to meet again on October 15.

Latest News

News

Anakeesta continues expansion with Black Bear Village

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Anakeesta in Gatlinburg continues to flourish and expand with its newest addition--Black Bear Village.

News

Travel agency wants you to live under a rock to escape the election--literally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The presidential election has induced a generous amount of stress in many Americans, but a travel agency has a solution for relaxation during election week.

News

Is there buried treasure in your backyard?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
One Knoxville woman finds money from the 1852 in her yard.

News

Biden to appear at town hall next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear at a town hall next week on the day that was reserved for debate between him and President Donald Trump.

News

Winner of Fat Bear Week 2020 selected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The chubbiest cubby has been named champion of Fat Bear Week 2020.

News

Muse Knoxville reopens to public after 7-month closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Muse will still offer family-friendly fun, but playtime for children will look a little different as the “museum has taken precautions to ensure the health and safety of their guests”.