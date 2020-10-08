Anakeesta continues expansion with Black Bear Village
Anakeesta in Gatlinburg continues to flourish and expand with its newest addition--Black Bear Village.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta in Gatlinburg continues to flourish and expand with its newest addition--Black Bear Village.
The attraction said its mission was to give visitors an “authentic Smoky Mountain experience.” The new addition sports live music, a restaurant and, of course, incredible views.
The owners told WVLT News' Kyle Grainger that the expansion cost $6.5, and they’re not done yet.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.