Anakeesta continues expansion with Black Bear Village

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta in Gatlinburg continues to flourish and expand with its newest addition--Black Bear Village.

Today Anakeesta opened the new Black Bear Village, adding even more unique experiences to the Gatlinburg mountaintop destination. Check out some of the pictures from today. Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Thursday, October 8, 2020

The attraction said its mission was to give visitors an “authentic Smoky Mountain experience.” The new addition sports live music, a restaurant and, of course, incredible views.

The owners told WVLT News' Kyle Grainger that the expansion cost $6.5, and they’re not done yet.

