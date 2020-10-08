Advertisement

Bald River Falls bridge replacement project delayed

Cherokee National Forest said construction to delay the Bald River Falls replacement bridge has been delayed.
Bridge at Bald River Falls / Source: (WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cherokee National Forest Tellico Ranger District said in a release that the Bald River Falls project initially set for spring 2021 has been delayed until fall 2021.

Once work begins, the project is expected to last for six to eight months.

Officials said the bridge will be replaced in order to improve structural stability, pedestrian safety, and create a better recreational experience for visitors.

The new bridge will include two lanes for cars and offer a separate lane that is safe for pedestrians.

The bridge and the nearby area will be closed during construction for both cars and pedestrians.

Tellico River Road will remain open up to the points above and below Bald River Falls. Signs will direct drivers to detour drivers must use during construction.

More information regarding the alternate routes will be released before construction begins.

