Biden to appear at town hall next week

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear at a town hall next week on the day that was reserved for debate between him and President Donald Trump.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear at a town hall next week on the day that was reserved for debate between him and President Donald Trump.

According to a tweet from ABC, Biden will appear at a town hall hosted by ABC and moderated by George Stephanopoulos.

Biden was set to face off against President Trump October 15 in a virtual debate; however, the president declined to meet unless it was in person. Biden suggested the event be delayed a week until Oct. 22, which is when the third and final debate is already scheduled.

Trump then countered again, agreeing to a debate on Oct. 22 — but only if face to face — and asking that a third contest be added on Oct. 29, just before the election. But Biden rejected holding a debate that late in the campaign.

ABC’s town hall will be hosted in Philidelphia.

