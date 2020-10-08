Biden to appear at town hall next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear at a town hall next week on the day that was reserved for debate between him and President Donald Trump.

According to a tweet from ABC, Biden will appear at a town hall hosted by ABC and moderated by George Stephanopoulos.

JUST IN: @ABC News will host a town hall with @JoeBiden moderated by @GStephanopoulos on October 15th. The primetime event will take place in Philadelphia where the former vice president will answer questions from voters. pic.twitter.com/7IPzdqK9Sx — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2020

Biden was set to face off against President Trump October 15 in a virtual debate; however, the president declined to meet unless it was in person. Biden suggested the event be delayed a week until Oct. 22, which is when the third and final debate is already scheduled.

Trump then countered again, agreeing to a debate on Oct. 22 — but only if face to face — and asking that a third contest be added on Oct. 29, just before the election. But Biden rejected holding a debate that late in the campaign.

ABC’s town hall will be hosted in Philidelphia.

