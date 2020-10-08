Clouds from Hurricane Delta increase ahead of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a steady climb in cloud cover for now, then rain chances. On and off rain from Hurricane Delta can make it gloomy to soggy as the weekend goes on.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Hurricane Delta continues to restrengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s still on track to make landfall late Friday as a major hurricane. This sends clouds our way for now and then batches of rain at times all weekend long.

This morning is nice, mild one as warmer air has been moving up from the South. We’re starting the day day in the low 50s. It’s a clear sky, so areas of fog are developing.

Thursday starts out with sunshine, but clouds are increasing. Most of today’s clouds are the thin, high ones that filter the sunshine but thicker clouds start to arrive later today. We are topping out around 82 degrees, nice and warm for this time of the year. A stray, light shower is possible today as the humidity is inching up too.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a stray shower, and a low of only 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Total rainfall potential from Hurricane Delta (WVLT)

Drizzle to isolated rain is possible with a cloudy sky Friday. We still have a seasonable high of 76 degrees.

Friday night to Saturday morning comes with the first batch of rain. It will be on and off all weekend. Some of us could get an inch or more of total rainfall. Delta is arcing around the region.

Your “I’m All Vol” forecast for Saturday’s UT game is also impacted by Delta. There’s a 60% chance for rain and storms Saturday afternoon to evening in Athens, GA where the Vols take on the dogs at 3:30 p.m. If you’re watching from home, you’ll want to setup the family tailgate indoors. Temperatures are in the mid 70s here at home and in Georgia, but it feels cooler with a lack of sunshine and on and off rain.

Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at UGA, watch on WVLT (WVLT)

On and off rain last on into early Monday, making for a soggy Sunday. Showers become isolated later Monday, but it’s a brief break in the rain because a front brings some more rain and scattered thunderstorms later Tuesday. This will bring high temperatures back to the low 70s.

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

