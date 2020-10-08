Could the Knox County Health Department lose its power? Tenn. official looks to make it happen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two weeks ago, more than 40 people signed up to speak at the Knox County Commission meeting on September 28 to voice concern over the power held by the Knox County Health Department and the Knox County Board of Health, which has been brought to focus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he wants to introduce legislation that would quell those concerns and bring more oversight to health departments that are not directly managed by the state, like Knox County.

During that Monday night meeting, one woman wondered if the county’s mask mandate, which was instituted over the summer and has no definitive end date, was a constitutional overreach. “All the people who are wearing masks are damaging their bodies,” said another woman who questioned whether officials had done their research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus. There are exceptions based on age, people who have trouble breathing and anyone who is “unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.” Vanderbilt University Medical Center said that there is no evidence to suggest that prolonged wearing of masks, including N95s, cause “carbon dioxide toxicity or lack of adequate oxygen in healthy people.”

The county commission passed a resolution expressing disapproval of the Board of Health’s authority. The resolution has no legal impact, and is merely a signal of the commission’s concerns.

Days after the resolution was passed, the Knox County Board of Health met Sept 30, with members discussing the resolution. “Some of the comments were well-founded,” board member Dr. Patrick O’Brien said about Monday’s meeting that resulted in the resolution. “We are dealing with public health, and we’ll continue to do so.”'

Another board member, Maria Hurt, said, while they are not elected, they are vetted by the county commission. “There is a level of accountability,” she said. The meeting concluded with no definitive action on the resolution, but the board is set to meet again October 14.

There might be another item on their agenda, however, after Speaker Sexton’s comments Oct 1 and Oct 7. On the first, Sexton told WVLT News that he looked to limit the authority of Knox County’s health department, along with the five other metropolitan health departments across the state.

Sexton said in a statement, “Traveling across Tennessee, I have heard from many people and businesses in our larger counties who are all frustrated with the lack of communication from these unelected bureaucrats. Their restrictive policies only continue to hamper our statewide recovery efforts and cause further damage to the Tennessee business community.”

A representative for his office, Doug Kufner, told Memphis affiliate WMC, "Speaker Sexton believes independent health departments like Shelby County have too much control and autonomy. They should serve in advisory roles to our local elected officials, not as the absolute authority. Speaker Sexton will ask the General Assembly to scale back this law next year.”

Oct 7, Sexton spoke to WVLT News again and said, “If they can just shut down our entire community, shut down the entire city, say in Knoxville ... over the objections, the various elected officials, that’s a lot of power, that’s a lot of autonomy.”

He added that the idea isn’t to strip departments of all their capabilities. “We don’t want to limit all their power to what they normally do outside of this pandemic, but this pandemic has brought to life a bigger issue for us.”

Sexton said that he plans to propose his idea as a bill when the next legislative session begins in January, but did not reveal details.

