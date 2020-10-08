Delta brings deluge this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are no real changes in the extended forecast, but that means rainfall both days this weekend.

After sunny and warmer weather, the rain and clouds will last for 60 or so hours.

Cooler and more sun-filled weather is here by the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temps are climbing to their warmest spot all week Thursday afternoon. We’ll be in the 80s and we have some humidity, thanks to a southern wind out ahead of Delta.

The high-level cirrus clouds are here across the valley by Thursday afternoon, but rain is still quite far away. Tonight is much warmer, as we have a low near 60.

We’re overcast by early Friday but dry until the evening. A ‘branch’ of the outermost bands of Delta is here for some, but certainly not all, high school football games. The clouds have us slightly cooler, in the middle 70s. That’s still good enough for a fairly normal day.

Total rainfall potential from Hurricane Delta (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain picks up coverage and intensity starting early Saturday. Many of us will get 1-2″ of rain by the end of the weekend. Thing is, it’s not constant and the winds are nowhere near as strong as they will be along the Gulf Coast.

The length of the rain event may spoil some outdoor weekend plans BUT that length will also limit flooding potential. The rainfall is a little lower as we head into the Smokies Saturday and Sunday. That should keep our mountainous streams in better shape.

The rain is quickly out of here by Monday at dawn. We get some rapid clearing of clouds, and it sets up a fairly nice Monday afternoon. Rain is back by Tuesday night, this time from a fall cold front.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’re cooler, with MUCH lower humidity.

Meanwhile in your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, rain is likely in Athens. Between the hedges at Sanford, we expect less than an inch of rain before the game (cumulative) with temps in the middle-then-lower 70s. All in all, it’s not a deal-breaker for the game.

Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at UGA, watch on WVLT (WVLT)

