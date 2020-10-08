Advertisement

Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

(NBC15)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee voters looking to cast their ballots early in the November general election can begin doing so next week.

Early voting in the state begins Wednesday, October 14 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 29.

According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, it is important for people to vote early if they can to avoid Election Day crowds during the pandemic.

“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” Hargett said in a news release. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”

Voters will be required to bring a valid photo ID with them. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Early voting will be available Monday through Saturday.

From Wednesday, October 14th to Saturday, October 24th voting will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

From Monday, October 26th to Thursday, October 29th. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except City-County Building, Meridian Baptist, and Karns Senior Center, click here for a full list of times.)

Early voting will be available at these locations:

  • City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
  • Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

