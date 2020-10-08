East Tenn woman surprises seniors, gifted $10k for service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sometimes big gestures fit nicely inside small spaces.

The unassuming mailbox in Turkey Creek that collects letter after letter proves that theory.

It’s intended for senior citizens. East Tennesseans and several people from across the country are sending each piece of mail to senior citizens, who are isolated and struggling during COVID.

Ashley Lynch, a woman who treasured her grandparents, came up with the idea.

“I think grandparents are very special individuals that are putting our life for a very short time,” said Lynch. “I recently lost them in 2019...They were my world.”

That was the thought that sparked Ashley’s mission, but little did she know, someone was watching.

Mike Rowe, the host of ‘Paying it Forward,’ reached out to highlight her efforts for his web series. Seven-hundred letters have already arrived at more than a dozen nursing homes.

“Next thing I know, I’m talking to Mike Rowe on Zoom with his mom,” Lynch said.

Ashley said she hopes the exposure will add to that success story.

“The sweet messages inside are just phenomenal,” Lynch said.

Ashley has launched a website that helps people track where their letters are going.

She said she’s now working with senior facilities to coordinate a year-round pen pal program and a nonprofit.

